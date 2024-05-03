Mather Group LLC. Has $383,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB)

Mather Group LLC. trimmed its stake in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC. owned about 0.05% of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 170,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,537,000 after buying an additional 7,950 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 25,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 107,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,311,000 after purchasing an additional 7,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395 shares in the last quarter.

PWB opened at $85.18 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.83 and its 200 day moving average is $80.60. Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.74 and a fifty-two week high of $90.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $806.64 million, a P/E ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 1.11.

