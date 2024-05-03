Mather Group LLC. Invests $238,000 in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 15.3% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 149,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,568,000 after purchasing an additional 8,031 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 425,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,057,000 after acquiring an additional 65,808 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,237,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 551,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,899,000 after acquiring an additional 96,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Keith O’rear sold 8,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $300,814.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 170,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,149,059.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 33,426 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $1,124,450.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,347.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keith O’rear sold 8,349 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $300,814.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 170,665 shares in the company, valued at $6,149,059.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WY stock opened at $31.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $28.12 and a 52 week high of $36.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.73.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a positive change from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

