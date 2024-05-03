Mather Group LLC. Invests $258,000 in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 386 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DECK. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 170.0% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 81 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $824.11, for a total transaction of $4,938,891.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,942,435.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 3,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $832.22, for a total value of $3,055,911.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,757,473.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $824.11, for a total transaction of $4,938,891.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,942,435.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,464 shares of company stock valued at $26,229,683 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DECK opened at $832.63 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $424.36 and a fifty-two week high of $956.17. The company has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $878.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $755.60.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.40 by $3.71. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 38.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 26.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DECK. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $864.00 target price (down previously from $983.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $1,000.00 to $1,005.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $875.00 to $860.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $930.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $889.00.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

