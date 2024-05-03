Mather Group LLC. Invests $296,000 in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Get Allstate alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Allstate by 152.7% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALL. TheStreet upgraded Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen started coverage on Allstate in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $193.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on Allstate from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Allstate from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.18.

Insider Activity at Allstate

In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $637,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,712,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Allstate news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $5,276,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,847,016.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $637,880.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,736 shares in the company, valued at $1,712,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allstate Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $169.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $100.57 and a 52 week high of $177.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.65.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $15.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.30) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.92 dividend. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently -296.77%.

About Allstate

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.