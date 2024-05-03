Mather Group LLC. Invests $305,000 in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTB. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 15.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,840,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $612,138,000 after purchasing an additional 650,796 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $59,418,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 63.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,108,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,176,000 after purchasing an additional 430,356 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 29.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,726,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,308,000 after purchasing an additional 393,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 279.6% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 426,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,956,000 after purchasing an additional 314,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

MTB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on M&T Bank from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group boosted their target price on M&T Bank from $139.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on M&T Bank from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on M&T Bank from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.48.

Shares of MTB stock opened at $146.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.64 and its 200 day moving average is $134.37. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $108.53 and a twelve month high of $148.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 19.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.16%.

In other news, Director John P. Barnes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.11, for a total value of $1,471,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,081,914.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director John P. Barnes sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.11, for a total value of $1,471,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,081,914.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total value of $226,387.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,362 shares in the company, valued at $464,662.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,119 shares of company stock valued at $6,679,812. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

