Mather Group LLC. Lowers Stock Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Mather Group LLC. lowered its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 190,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,330,000 after purchasing an additional 10,916 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 72,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 8,263 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 87,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 32,908 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 33,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 713,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,636,000 after acquiring an additional 39,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MRVL. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Summit Insights raised Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.13.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $66.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.95. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.63 and a 12-month high of $85.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 16.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.22%.

Marvell Technology announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $67,790.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,981,420.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $67,790.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,981,420.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total value of $2,030,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 762,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,627,405.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,500 shares of company stock worth $7,473,805 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

