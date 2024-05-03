Mather Group LLC. Makes New Investment in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 155.6% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 46,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 28,473 shares during the period. Del Sette Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $477,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 96,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,329,000 after buying an additional 12,821 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,494,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,806,000 after buying an additional 51,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 45,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after buying an additional 5,323 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $77.19 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $80.82. The firm has a market cap of $54.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.30 and a 200-day moving average of $75.38.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

