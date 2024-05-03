Mather Group LLC. Purchases Shares of 1,854 The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 15.8% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,575,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $747,267,000 after purchasing an additional 623,974 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1,826.3% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 512,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,731,000 after purchasing an additional 486,098 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 19,918.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 475,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,641,000 after purchasing an additional 473,453 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 940.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 355,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,035,000 after purchasing an additional 321,198 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 57.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 626,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,260,000 after purchasing an additional 229,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $214.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $220.96 and its 200 day moving average is $199.82. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.33 and a 1 year high of $232.75.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.62 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 29.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total transaction of $776,726.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,106. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.96, for a total transaction of $2,139,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,877,860.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey P. Klenk sold 3,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.68, for a total transaction of $776,726.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,075 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,635 shares of company stock valued at $12,057,727 in the last ninety days. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $213.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, April 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $241.00 to $231.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.47.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

