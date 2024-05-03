Mather Group LLC. Purchases Shares of 6,625 iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 83.9% during the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 200.7% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI India ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

BATS INDA opened at $53.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.86. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $38.21.

iShares MSCI India ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.