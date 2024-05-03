Mather Group LLC. Raises Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTEC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,377,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,145,000 after acquiring an additional 28,673 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,652,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,154,000 after acquiring an additional 141,104 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,181,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 230,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,328,000 after acquiring an additional 8,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 112,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,818,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FTEC stock opened at $147.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.41. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1-year low of $110.80 and a 1-year high of $159.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $152.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.14.

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

