Mather Group LLC. Reduces Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Mather Group LLC. trimmed its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Group LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 70,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,109,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,457,000. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 10,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,927,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $475.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.06, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $525.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $512.07. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $372.50 and a twelve month high of $583.39.

Insider Transactions at IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.20. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 63.66%. The business had revenue of $901.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.61, for a total value of $6,871,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,377,624.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.61, for a total value of $6,871,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,377,624.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total transaction of $4,704,586.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,851,815.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,524 shares of company stock valued at $24,871,960. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on IDXX. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $525.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $580.88.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

