Mather Group LLC. Sells 1,095 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Mather Group LLC. decreased its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,594 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Jabil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Jabil by 745.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.20, for a total transaction of $2,013,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 339,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,591,095. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.20, for a total transaction of $2,013,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 339,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,591,095. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total transaction of $406,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,874,159.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,877 shares of company stock valued at $9,824,383. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $115.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.29. Jabil Inc. has a one year low of $75.48 and a one year high of $156.94.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 39.47%. Research analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 2.75%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Jabil from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.50.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

