Mather Group LLC. Sells 202 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Mather Group LLC. lessened its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $731,000. PGGM Investments grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 16,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.08.

NYSE:ICE opened at $126.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.02. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.81 and a fifty-two week high of $140.43.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 7,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.09, for a total transaction of $962,156.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,383 shares in the company, valued at $2,501,742.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 27,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total value of $3,768,677.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 138,487 shares in the company, valued at $18,659,738.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 7,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.09, for a total transaction of $962,156.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,501,742.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,832 shares of company stock worth $21,499,127. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

