Mather Group LLC. Sells 3,533 Shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Mather Group LLC. decreased its position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,533 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 104.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 29,280 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 8.4% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 11.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 78,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Kevin Fennell purchased 4,000 shares of Broadstone Net Lease stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.63 per share, with a total value of $58,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $929,824.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael A. Coke acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.67 per share, for a total transaction of $146,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,765.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Fennell acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.63 per share, for a total transaction of $58,520.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 63,556 shares in the company, valued at $929,824.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Broadstone Net Lease Stock Performance

Shares of BNL opened at $15.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.57. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.68 and a 52-week high of $17.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 35.10%. The business had revenue of $105.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadstone Net Lease Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.61%. This is an increase from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 139.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Broadstone Net Lease from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Broadstone Net Lease from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

Broadstone Net Lease Profile

(Free Report)

BNL is an industrial-focused, diversified net lease REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. Utilizing an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting, as of September 30, 2023, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 800 individual net leased commercial properties with 793 properties located in 44 U.S.

