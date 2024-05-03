Mather Group LLC. Sells 3,667 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Mather Group LLC. trimmed its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,733 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,667 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,869,687 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $472,464,000 after buying an additional 87,516 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,297,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $369,688,000 after buying an additional 639,467 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 29.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,438,556 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $355,451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870,444 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,400,093 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $338,234,000 after purchasing an additional 796,829 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth approximately $99,908,000. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KMI opened at $18.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.51. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $18.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 16.08%. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 104.55%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KMI shares. StockNews.com lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $4,328,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 345,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,537.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

