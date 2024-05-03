Mather Group LLC. Sells 41 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Mather Group LLC. decreased its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 112,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 229.5% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,986,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 305,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,611,000 after purchasing an additional 11,744 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 79,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ROP shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $572.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen cut Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $535.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $584.82.

Roper Technologies Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $510.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $542.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $533.72. The firm has a market cap of $54.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.00. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $441.06 and a twelve month high of $565.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.21%. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.90 EPS. Analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.77%.

Insider Transactions at Roper Technologies

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.71, for a total value of $109,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,540,541.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

