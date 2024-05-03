Mather Group LLC. Takes $365,000 Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 320,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,443,000 after purchasing an additional 51,104 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 113,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,800,000 after buying an additional 10,890 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 4,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter.

TIP stock opened at $105.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.74 and a 12-month high of $110.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.98.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

