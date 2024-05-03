Mather Group LLC. Takes Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NDSN. Tobam grew its holdings in shares of Nordson by 2,275.0% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Nordson in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in Nordson by 105.6% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NDSN stock opened at $262.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Nordson Co. has a 52-week low of $208.90 and a 52-week high of $278.00. The firm has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. Nordson had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The firm had revenue of $633.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.81%.

Several research firms have commented on NDSN. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Nordson in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.00.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

