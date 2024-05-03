Mather Group LLC. Trims Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Mather Group LLC. cut its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,380 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LKQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,888,000. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in LKQ by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 4,690,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $224,154,000 after purchasing an additional 114,207 shares during the period. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC grew its stake in LKQ by 8.3% in the third quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 339,801 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,824,000 after purchasing an additional 26,033 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in LKQ by 369.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 456,839 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,832,000 after purchasing an additional 359,606 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc grew its stake in LKQ by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,015,499 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,531,000 after purchasing an additional 113,145 shares during the period. 95.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total transaction of $10,394,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,087,548.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $43.34 on Friday. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $41.30 and a 12 month high of $59.38. The stock has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 5.79%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. LKQ’s payout ratio is currently 38.96%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LKQ. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on LKQ from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.60.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

