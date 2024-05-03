Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGAF) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $79.59

Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:MBGAF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.59 and traded as low as $75.35. Mercedes-Benz Group shares last traded at $76.94, with a volume of 29,273 shares trading hands.

Get Mercedes-Benz Group alerts:

Mercedes-Benz Group Trading Up 2.0 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGAF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mercedes-Benz Group had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $43.35 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Mercedes-Benz Group AG will post 13.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mercedes-Benz Group

Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Mercedes-Benz Vans, and Mercedes-Benz Mobility segments. The company develops, manufactures, and sells cars and vans under the Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, G-Class brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mercedes-Benz Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercedes-Benz Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.