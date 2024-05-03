MetLife (NYSE:MET) Board of Directors Initiates Share Buyback Plan

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 1st, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

MET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MetLife from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on MetLife from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on MetLife from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.23.

NYSE:MET opened at $70.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. MetLife has a 52 week low of $48.95 and a 52 week high of $74.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.40.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.83. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that MetLife will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.66%.

In other MetLife news, insider Ramy Tadros sold 4,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $289,469.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 146,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,567,933.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other MetLife news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total transaction of $1,951,290.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,174,893.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ramy Tadros sold 4,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $289,469.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,567,933.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

