MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $39.75, but opened at $43.50. MGM Resorts International shares last traded at $41.26, with a volume of 1,681,080 shares traded.

The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.18. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MGM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.77.

Insider Activity at MGM Resorts International

In related news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 325,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total transaction of $13,942,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,098,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,637,576.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGM. Davis Selected Advisers acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter worth about $361,915,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,551,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,713,000 after purchasing an additional 984,617 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,427,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,362 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,357,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,686,000 after purchasing an additional 213,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in MGM Resorts International by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,940,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,840,000 after purchasing an additional 500,566 shares during the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.22. The company has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 2.22.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

