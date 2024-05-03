Michael Raab Sells 30,000 Shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) Stock

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Raab sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $192,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,310,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,389,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael Raab also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 15th, Michael Raab sold 7,500 shares of Ardelyx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $52,950.00.

On Monday, April 1st, Michael Raab sold 1,518 shares of Ardelyx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $11,096.58.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Michael Raab sold 22,917 shares of Ardelyx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $200,523.75.

Ardelyx Trading Up 2.7 %

NASDAQ ARDX opened at $6.79 on Friday. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.16 and a 1-year high of $10.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -22.63 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ardelyx

Ardelyx ( NASDAQ:ARDX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $34.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.26 million. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 43.57% and a negative net margin of 53.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARDX. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ardelyx during the third quarter worth $848,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ardelyx by 37.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 15,554 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Ardelyx during the third quarter worth $41,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Ardelyx during the third quarter worth $307,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Ardelyx by 100.0% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 273,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 136,800 shares during the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Ardelyx from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on Ardelyx from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.69.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

