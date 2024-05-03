Millennial Lithium (CVE:ML) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.04

Shares of Millennial Lithium Corp. (CVE:ML – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$4.04 and traded as low as C$3.63. Millennial Lithium shares last traded at C$4.04, with a volume of 832,799 shares trading hands.

Millennial Lithium Trading Up 2.0 %

The stock has a market cap of C$395.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.20. The company has a quick ratio of 38.73, a current ratio of 38.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.04.

About Millennial Lithium

Millennial Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium mineral properties. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Pastos Grandes Lithium project located in Salta, Argentina. The company was formerly known as Redhill Resources Corp. and changed its name to Millennial Lithium Corp.

