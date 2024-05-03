Millrock Resources (CVE:MRO) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.03

Millrock Resources Inc. (CVE:MRO – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.03 and traded as low as C$0.03. Millrock Resources shares last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 635,000 shares changing hands.

Millrock Resources Trading Up 16.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 7.68, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.04. The firm has a market cap of C$5.47 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.03.

Millrock Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Millrock Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It deposits for gold, copper, porphyry, silver, and other metals. The company holds an interest in the 64North Gold project covering an area of approximately 1,860 hectares; Chisna DragonSlayer project; and Apex El Nido covering an area of approximately 315 hectares located in Alaska.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Millrock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millrock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.