MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Shares Gap Up to $6.16

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.16, but opened at $6.46. MiMedx Group shares last traded at $6.81, with a volume of 180,140 shares traded.

Get MiMedx Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDXG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of MiMedx Group in a report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on MiMedx Group in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on MiMedx Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MiMedx Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MDXG

MiMedx Group Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.44.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $86.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.58 million. MiMedx Group had a return on equity of 39.42% and a net margin of 18.63%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at MiMedx Group

In related news, COO Ricci S. Whitlow sold 15,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $125,028.51. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 416,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,359,710.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Ricci S. Whitlow sold 15,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $122,320.71. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 401,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,212,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ricci S. Whitlow sold 15,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $125,028.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 416,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,359,710.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,145 shares of company stock worth $409,378 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MiMedx Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in MiMedx Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in MiMedx Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in MiMedx Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in MiMedx Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MiMedx Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiMedx Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.