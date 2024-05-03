Mirriad Advertising (LON:MIRI) Trading Down 39.9%

Mirriad Advertising plc (LON:MIRI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 39.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.21 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.31 ($0.02). Approximately 10,724,359 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 306% from the average daily volume of 2,643,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.18 ($0.03).

The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market cap of £6.36 million, a PE ratio of -42.62 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.78 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.89.

Mirriad Advertising plc provides in-video advertising services to broadcasters, advertisers, brand owners, and their agencies in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and India. It inserts advertising imagery, such as signage, products, or videos into pre-existing video content. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

