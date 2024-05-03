Mizuho Lowers Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Price Target to $286.00

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by Mizuho from $295.00 to $286.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.36% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on APD. Bank of America raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $328.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.43.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

NYSE APD opened at $243.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $254.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1 year low of $212.24 and a 1 year high of $307.71.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.15. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Air Products and Chemicals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Eos Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Eos Management L.P. now owns 27,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,545,000 after acquiring an additional 5,727 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 65,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,177,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $501,000. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

