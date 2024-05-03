Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. Reduces Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,419 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $9,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Massachusetts Wealth Management grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 16,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 20,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 214,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,380,000 after buying an additional 4,895 shares during the period. Finally, Financial & Tax Architects LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 33,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,289,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.8 %

JNJ stock opened at $149.92 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $143.13 and a twelve month high of $175.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $361.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $154.44 and a 200 day moving average of $155.08.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 45.26%. The company had revenue of $21.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $96,142.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,099,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,810,030.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 59,397 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.27, for a total value of $9,281,969.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 141,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,099,078.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder & Johnson Johnson sold 3,725 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $96,142.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,099,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,810,030.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JNJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.86.

Get Our Latest Report on Johnson & Johnson

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.