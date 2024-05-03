Mondee (MOND) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 10th. Analysts expect Mondee to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Mondee has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $61.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.53 million. On average, analysts expect Mondee to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MOND stock opened at $2.43 on Friday. Mondee has a 1 year low of $1.92 and a 1 year high of $13.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.03 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of -0.03.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MOND shares. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Mondee from $5.50 to $4.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Mondee in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Mondee from $7.00 to $4.25 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Mondee from $6.50 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondee has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.97.

Mondee Holdings, Inc operates as a travel technology company in the leisure and corporate travel markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Travel Marketplace and SaaS Platform. The Travel Marketplace segment primarily engages in sale of airline tickets through its platform.

