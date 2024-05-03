Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Hits New 52-Week Low on Disappointing Earnings

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $27.93 and last traded at $28.11, with a volume of 2500327 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.93.

The basic materials company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 8.51%. Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.07%.

MOS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Mosaic from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Mosaic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.27.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 3.2% during the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 4.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.13. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.50.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

