Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Sells 400 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,017,893,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,421,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,151,997,000 after purchasing an additional 4,603,090 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth about $253,076,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 155.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,246,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,360 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3,025.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,267,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,905 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPM stock opened at $191.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $191.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.84. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $131.81 and a 52-week high of $200.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.78%.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $602,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 202,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,174,647. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $602,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 202,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,174,647. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total transaction of $294,926.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,873,288.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,020,696 shares of company stock valued at $186,794,151 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JPM. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $226.00 to $219.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.05.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

