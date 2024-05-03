Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $411.80, but opened at $385.00. Murphy USA shares last traded at $397.33, with a volume of 90,981 shares changing hands.

The specialty retailer reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.09 by ($0.97). The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 70.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.80 EPS.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is currently 6.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MUSA has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $375.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $382.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on shares of Murphy USA in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $408.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 1,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.96, for a total transaction of $503,830.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,797,249.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Robert J. Chumley sold 7,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.42, for a total value of $2,837,410.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,607,700.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 1,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.96, for a total transaction of $503,830.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,797,249.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,440 shares of company stock valued at $4,244,582. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Murphy USA

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 4.4% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the first quarter valued at about $476,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 13.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,594,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the first quarter valued at about $461,000. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Murphy USA by 2.9% during the first quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Murphy USA Trading Down 3.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $415.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $384.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

