MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on the stock from $185.00 to $180.00. The stock had previously closed at $164.82, but opened at $149.79. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. MYR Group shares last traded at $154.52, with a volume of 95,086 shares.

Get MYR Group alerts:

MYRG has been the topic of several other reports. Sidoti lowered MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 26th. KeyCorp began coverage on MYR Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on MYR Group from $185.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.25.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MYR Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MYR Group

MYR Group Stock Down 7.8 %

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MYR Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,260,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,368,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MYR Group by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 272,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,466,000 after purchasing an additional 24,135 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in MYR Group by 5.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 228,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,853,000 after purchasing an additional 11,594 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MYR Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 217,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,430,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in MYR Group by 9.0% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 163,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,992,000 after purchasing an additional 13,439 shares in the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.10.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $815.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $854.13 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 2.50%. MYR Group’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Equities analysts expect that MYR Group Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

MYR Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.