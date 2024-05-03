National Bank Financial Weighs in on Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:FFH)

Get Fairfax Financial alerts:

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (TSE:FFH – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Fairfax Financial in a report issued on Monday, April 29th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now expects that the company will post earnings of $53.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $66.77. The consensus estimate for Fairfax Financial’s current full-year earnings is $189.55 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fairfax Financial’s Q2 2024 earnings at $61.52 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $45.07 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $212.89 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $210.72 EPS.

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$71.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$81.40 by C($9.42). Fairfax Financial had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The company had revenue of C$9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.25 billion.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,600.00 to C$1,800.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,085.00 to C$1,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,550.00 to C$1,650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,900.00 to C$2,000.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$1,700.00 to C$2,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fairfax Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$1,791.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial Trading Down 0.3 %

FFH opened at C$1,523.98 on Thursday. Fairfax Financial has a 1-year low of C$910.44 and a 1-year high of C$1,563.49. The company has a current ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.98. The company has a market cap of C$33.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1,483.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1,330.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fairfax Financial

In related news, Director Brian Johnston Porter bought 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1,509.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$150,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 950 shares in the company, valued at C$1,433,930. In related news, insider Andrew Barnard sold 2,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,120.68, for a total transaction of C$2,882,388.96. Also, Director Brian Johnston Porter purchased 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1,509.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$150,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 950 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,433,930. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 190 shares of company stock worth $273,877 and have sold 4,572 shares worth $5,835,859. Corporate insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.