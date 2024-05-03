Nevada King Gold (CVE:NKG) PT Set at C$1.00 by Desjardins

Nevada King Gold (CVE:NKG – Get Free Report) has been given a C$1.00 price objective by research analysts at Desjardins in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price objective points to a potential upside of 194.12% from the company’s previous close.

Nevada King Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NKG opened at C$0.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$116.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.38 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.39. Nevada King Gold has a 12 month low of C$0.28 and a 12 month high of C$0.50.

Nevada King Gold (CVE:NKG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.01).

About Nevada King Gold

Nevada King Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in Nevada, the United States. The company explores for gold, silver, iron ore, vanadium, and other base metals. The company was formerly known as Victory Metals Inc and changed its name to Nevada King Gold Corp in April 2021.

