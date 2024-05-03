New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Earnings Miss

Shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $5.78 and last traded at $5.91, with a volume of 740315 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.02.

The real estate investment trust reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $83.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.64 million. New York Mortgage Trust had a positive return on equity of 0.87% and a negative net margin of 18.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS.

New York Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -80.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on NYMT. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price (down previously from $15.00) on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research note on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New York Mortgage Trust

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 9,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 134,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 51,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 5,352 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in New York Mortgage Trust by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 5,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.89% of the company’s stock.

New York Mortgage Trust Stock Down 10.8 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.10 and its 200-day moving average is $7.85. The company has a market capitalization of $571.56 million, a PE ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.29.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

