New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $7.92 Million Stock Position in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 481,189 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,484 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.29% of Fulton Financial worth $7,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Fulton Financial by 6.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,961,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,753,000 after purchasing an additional 117,935 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Fulton Financial by 0.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,879,238 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,758,000 after purchasing an additional 8,292 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Fulton Financial by 16.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,682,119 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,370,000 after purchasing an additional 232,462 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Fulton Financial by 0.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 449,821 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 2.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 326,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,957,000 after buying an additional 6,314 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FULT shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Fulton Financial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Fulton Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson raised their target price on Fulton Financial from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens reduced their target price on Fulton Financial from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.60.

NASDAQ:FULT opened at $16.97 on Friday. Fulton Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $17.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.24%.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and Virginia. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

