Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Cut to “Sector Perform Overweight” at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Newmont from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Newmont from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Newmont from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Newmont from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Newmont in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $48.35.

Newmont Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:NEM opened at $41.05 on Tuesday. Newmont has a 12 month low of $29.42 and a 12 month high of $50.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.34 billion, a PE ratio of -15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.01.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 20.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Newmont will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -37.45%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newmont

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEM. Grey Street Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC now owns 69,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Newmont by 1.7% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 18,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 30.0% in the third quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Newmont by 4.6% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Further Reading

