Newmont (TSE:NGT) Downgraded by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial lowered shares of Newmont (TSE:NGT – Free Report) from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, National Bankshares cut Newmont from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$69.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of Newmont stock opened at C$56.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.67. Newmont has a twelve month low of C$39.96 and a twelve month high of C$68.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$49.29 and a 200 day moving average price of C$50.20. The firm has a market cap of C$64.61 billion, a PE ratio of -13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.54.

Newmont (TSE:NGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.70 by C($0.02). Newmont had a negative net margin of 21.11% and a negative return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of C$5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.37 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Newmont will post 3.4813847 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a $0.338 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This is a positive change from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is -33.09%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

