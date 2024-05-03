NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get NiSource alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in NiSource by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in NiSource by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in NiSource by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in NiSource by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spreng Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in NiSource by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NI opened at $28.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.35. NiSource Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.86 and a twelve month high of $28.95.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 12.98%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Melanie B. Berman sold 11,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total transaction of $297,019.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,720 shares in the company, valued at $632,375.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. Barclays increased their price target on NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NI

NiSource Profile

(Free Report)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.