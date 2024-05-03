Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $7.66

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.66 and traded as low as $7.34. Nissan Motor shares last traded at $7.40, with a volume of 161,550 shares traded.

Nissan Motor Stock Up 1.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.66 and its 200 day moving average is $7.80.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.05 billion for the quarter. Nissan Motor had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 8.87%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

About Nissan Motor

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan and Infiniti brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; and other related components.

