Norcros (LON:NXR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Norcros (LON:NXR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NXR. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 315 ($3.96) target price on shares of Norcros in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.08) target price on shares of Norcros in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

LON:NXR opened at GBX 192 ($2.41) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 182.74 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 176.54. The firm has a market cap of £172.03 million, a P/E ratio of 1,200.00 and a beta of 1.43. Norcros has a 52-week low of GBX 134 ($1.68) and a 52-week high of GBX 204 ($2.56). The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.99.

Norcros plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets bathroom and kitchen products in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company manufactures and distributes electric and mixer showers, and accessories under the Triton brand; shower enclosures and trays to the residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors under the Merlyn brand; taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, and valves under the Vado brand; and accessories and furniture for the bathroom, such as toilet seats, wall-mounted cupboards, vanity units, shower rods, rails, and curtains to retail and trade customers under the Croydex brand.

