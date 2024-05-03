NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s 4th Largest Position

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,279 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,959 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 3.5% of Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $63,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 326,105 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $161,494,000 after purchasing an additional 43,654 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 2,620 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 20,361 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $10,083,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $858.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $865.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $646.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 71.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $272.40 and a 52 week high of $974.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

NVDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler Companies lifted their target price on NVIDIA to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,160.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $1,050.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $941.55.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total value of $7,975,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,124,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,933,663.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total value of $7,975,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,124,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,933,663.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total value of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,052,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,845,476.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,278 shares of company stock valued at $52,689,898. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

