NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Fountainhead AM LLC

Fountainhead AM LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 41.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,282 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Fountainhead AM LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler Companies boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $1,050.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $941.55.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total value of $410,229.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,412,350.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total value of $7,975,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,124,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,933,663.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $911.62, for a total transaction of $410,229.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,412,350.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,278 shares of company stock valued at $52,689,898. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $858.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 71.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $865.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $646.31. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $272.40 and a 1-year high of $974.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.55 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.34%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

