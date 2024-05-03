NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 87.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 630 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 4,270 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 1.1% of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 139.5% in the 4th quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and issued a $1,050.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $911.00 to $1,177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $941.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total transaction of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,052,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,845,476.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total transaction of $7,975,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,124,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,933,663.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total value of $19,975,319.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,052,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,845,476.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,278 shares of company stock valued at $52,689,898 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $858.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 71.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $272.40 and a 52-week high of $974.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $865.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $646.31.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The business’s revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.55 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.34%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

