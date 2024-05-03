NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 326,278 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 11,542 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.9% of Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $161,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 139.5% during the 4th quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total transaction of $4,003,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,119,583 shares in the company, valued at $896,494,891.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total value of $7,975,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,124,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,933,663.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.74, for a total transaction of $4,003,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,119,583 shares in the company, valued at $896,494,891.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,278 shares of company stock worth $52,689,898 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NVDA shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $910.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $900.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on NVIDIA from $610.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies upped their price target on NVIDIA to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $941.55.

NVIDIA Stock Up 3.3 %

NVDA stock opened at $858.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $865.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $646.31. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $272.40 and a fifty-two week high of $974.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17. The company has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.55 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

