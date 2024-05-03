Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 56.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 591,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 780,278 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.24% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $18,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OHI. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter worth $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter worth about $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter worth about $73,000. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OHI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.58.

Shares of OHI stock opened at $31.27 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $26.97 and a one year high of $34.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a current ratio of 6.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.57%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 270.71%.

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

