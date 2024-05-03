Ondine Biomedical (LON:OBI) Stock Price Up 26.8%

Ondine Biomedical Inc. (LON:OBI – Get Free Report) shares shot up 26.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 6.50 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.50 ($0.08). 490,817 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 89% from the average session volume of 259,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.13 ($0.06).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 8.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 9.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £15.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.42 and a beta of -0.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 8.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.39.

Ondine Biomedical Inc, a Life sciences company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of antimicrobial photodisinfection therapies in Canada and internationally. Its product platform is Photodisinfection, a topical light-based antimicrobial technology that eliminates harmful pathogens.

