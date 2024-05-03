OneMain (NYSE:OMF) PT Raised to $62.00

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at JMP Securities from $57.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 22.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of OneMain from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on OneMain from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on OneMain from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Northland Securities cut OneMain from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.23.

OneMain Stock Performance

OMF opened at $50.81 on Wednesday. OneMain has a one year low of $33.67 and a one year high of $53.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.62.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.93 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 13.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OneMain will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OneMain

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in OneMain during the third quarter worth $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in OneMain in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OneMain during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in OneMain by 368.4% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

